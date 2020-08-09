Central Indiana man killed in boating accident

SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers were investigating after a 20-year central Indiana man died in a boating accident on Lake Wawasee.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said responders were dispatched around 6 p.m. Saturday to reports of a person being struck by a boat.

Investigators said Nathaniel Mroz of Fortville was one of three people being pulled on a tube behind a boat when they were thrown off into the water. As the boat was trying to pick up the people, it hit Mroz.

The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office later pronounced Mroz dead at the scene. He was wearing a life jacket.

Authorities said those involved were cooperating with investigators.