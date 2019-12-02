Central Indiana house fire kills 8-month-old boy

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana fire chief says an 8-month-old boy has died in a morning house fire.

Frankfort Fire Chief John Kirby says the infant was in his crib on the first floor, and his parents were unable to rescue him. The parents and two other children escaped.

Kirby tells WLFI-TV firefighters were called to the home shortly after 10 a.m. Monday. He says the fire started at the front of house and much of it was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

___

Information from: WLFI-TV, http://www.wlfi.com/