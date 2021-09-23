Census: Rethinking how to count people in dorms, prisons

Following a 2020 census in which the pandemic made access to group housing difficult, Census Bureau officials said Thursday they are going to reassess how they count people living in dorms, prisons and nursing homes in the next head count of every U.S. resident in 2030.
The Census Bureau is going to rethink how residents of group quarters are accounted for, though it's too early at this point to say how that will be done, Al Fontenot, an associate director of the Census Bureau, told members of a scientific advisory committee during a virtual meeting.