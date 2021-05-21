Celebrities head to Westport garage to spend 'Ten Minutes' on local man's talk show May 21, 2021 Updated: May 21, 2021 9:23 a.m.
Actress Stephanie Szostak (“A Million Little Things,” “Devil Wears Prada,” “Ironman”) is one of the celebrities who have guested on Westport resident Brian Kelsey’s internet talk show “Ten Minutes with Brian Kelsey.” Below, Craig Melvin, co-host on NBC’s “Today,” guested on “Ten Minutes with Brian Kelsey.”
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota CNN is one of the celebrities who have guested on Westport resident Brian Kelsey’s internet talk show “Ten Minutes with Brian Kelsey.”
Craig Melvin, co-host on NBC's 'Today,' is one of the celebrities who have guested on Westport resident Brian Kelsey's internet talk show 'Ten Minutes with Brian Kelsey.'
Westport resident Brian Kelsey in his garage studio Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn. Kelsey hosts his own talk show, called "10 Minutes With," out of his garage. Brian books the guests himself, runs all 6 cameras and audio himself and edits the show from start to finish.
Westport resident Brian Kelsey in his garage studio Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn. Kelsey hosts his own talk show, called "10 Minutes With," out of his garage. Brian books the guests himself, runs all 6 cameras and audio himself and edits the show from start to finish.
Westport resident Brian Kelsey in his garage studio Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn. Kelsey hosts his own talk show, called "10 Minutes With," out of his garage. Brian books the guests himself, runs all 6 cameras and audio himself and edits the show from start to finish.
Westport resident Brian Kelsey in his garage studio Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Westport, Conn. Kelsey hosts his own talk show, called "10 Minutes With," out of his garage. Brian books the guests himself, runs all 6 cameras and audio himself and edits the show from start to finish.
WESTPORT — For the past two years, Brian Kelsey has been a low-key celebrity watcher.
The Westport resident has scanned local listings for appearances by famous comedians, singers and other performers. He has filled the email inboxes and voicemails for the publicists of celebrities who live locally or who plan to come to town. But Kelsey’s ardor isn’t anything to be feared — he’s just trying to put on a show.
