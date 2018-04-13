Cedar Point Yacht Club Open House on May 12th

Cedar Point Yacht Club open house

Saturday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Area residents invited to be a member for the day

Cedar Point Yacht Club invites area residents to experience the club on Saturday, May 12, from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm.

You’ll be able to check out the various one-design sailboats, go for a sailboat ride (weather permitting), enjoy complimentary food, relax on the club’s grounds, or try your hand at hiking or knot tying, and learn about the club, it's fleets, and how to get into sailboat racing.

There will be a “bouncy house” and other activities for kids.

Guests will be able to ask questions about the club's junior and women's sailing programs, as well as membership opportunities.

There will also be representatives from various boating related organizations, including: U.S. Power Squadron with its Boating Skills Virtual Trainer, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary (Norwalk Flotilla), Save the Sound, Longshore Sailing School, Boat Locker, West Marine, and more expected!

CPYC was organized in 1887 to "promote interest in the sport of sailing."

This spirit of competition remains its focus today.

The club hosts active fleets of Atlantics, Cruising Class / PHRF sailboats, Flying Scots, J70s, Lasers, Lightnings, Stars, Thistles, and Vanguards. Cedar Point regularly hosts regattas and championship level events for various classes of sailboats.

Cedar Point Yacht Club is located on Bluff Point, at the end of Saugatuck Island in Westport. For more information, contact William.adler@yahoo.com .