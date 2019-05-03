Cavalry Road Bridge meeting set for May 7

Residents, business owners, commuters, and other interested individuals are encouraged to attend a public information meeting on May 7 at 7 p.m. at Weston Town Hall, regarding the replacement of a shared bridge in Westport and Weston.

How to split the cost for repairing the Cavalry Road Bridge, which spans the West Branch of the Saugatuck River, had been a point of contention for the towns.

The total cost to repair the bridge is $2.7 million, 80 percent of which will be reimbursed through a federal grant. The municipalities will pay a combined 20 percent of the cost.

A state statute stipulates that maintentance expenses on shared town bridges shall be split based on a formula of total revenue collected by the towns in the past three fiscal years.

As Weston is the administrative lead on the project, Luiz said, Weston will pay the bills when they come in and then seek the appropriate reimbursement from Westport.

For now, though, the upcoming meeting will give residents the opportunity to ask questions and view a prelimiary design for the bridge created by engineering firm Wengell, McDonnell & Costello Inc. of Newington.

The purpos is “to see the prelimianry design, answer questions and listen to people’s comments before we move ahead with designing this bridge out completely.”

It is estimated the construction project will begin in April of 2021, Luiz said.