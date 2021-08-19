Caution, more education needed on opioid use in people with heart disease, stroke

The continued rise in opioid overdose deaths has health experts concerned about the drugs' impact on heart and brain health, and a new report suggests strategies to help curb deaths and better manage pain in people with heart disease and stroke.
The presidential advisory from the American Heart Association, published Thursday in its journal Circulation, cites Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics showing 2 in 3 overdose deaths involved opioids. Opioid overdose resulted in 49,860 deaths in 2019, according to CDC data.