CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The House Republican Caucus on Friday voted to nominate Sherman Packard as speaker of the House to succeed Dick Hinch, who died of COVID-19 on Dec. 9.

Packard, of Londonderry, has been serving as acting speaker. He is serving his 15th term in the House. The full House membership is scheduled to vote on the matter when it gathers on Jan. 6.