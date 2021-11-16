Casualties reported in clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan reported military clashes on their shared border Tuesday and blamed each other for starting the conflict amid tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations that have simmered since a 6-week war last year over Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Armenian Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan's military of opening fire on Armenian positions, killing one person and capturing 12 servicemen. The Azerbaijani government, meanwhile, accused Armenia of a “large-scale provocation” on the border.