CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — One person has died after being struck by gunfire at an outdoor house party in Cass County, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

According to authorities, a drive-by shooting happened at a residence in Cass Lake shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived to find a 34-year-old local man had been hit by gunfire while he was in a yard at the party.