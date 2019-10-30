Casino operator alleges threat from top Raimondo aide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A top executive with the operator of Rhode Island's two casinos has publicly identified Gov. Gina Raimondo's chief of staff as the aide who threatened "consequences" if they opposed a rival company's 20-year no-bid contract to run the state lottery and video slots.

Twin River's Marc Crisafulli told Senate Finance Chairman William Conley in a letter that the casino operator was initially reluctant to name Brett Smiley as the aide who made the threat.

Twin River wants the right to bid on IGT's $1 billion contract to run the lottery and slot machines.

Raimondo, a Democrat, said Wednesday "absolutely no one" made any threats.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello in a statement said he was "deeply troubled" by the threat allegation.

The chairwoman of the state Republican Party called for an investigation.