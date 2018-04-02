Casino company announces slew of job listings

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The company building a casino resort in Springfield is looking for many more employees in a new hiring push.

MGM Resorts International announced Monday that it is adding postings for more than 1,000 jobs on its website.

The entertainment complex is looking for food service workers, electrical technicians, carpenters and painters.

The resort will eventually employ 3,000 people. The company had previously listed 1,400 jobs.

MHM Springfield's President Michael Mathis calls the opportunities for employment, "endless." There are also positions available for human resources, and conference services.

The 2-million-square-foot project will open in September in downtown Springfield. MGM Springfield announced its intention to building in the city back in 2012.