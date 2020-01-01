Cars trapped in tumbleweed on Washington state highway

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — State Route 240 closed in both directions northwest of West Richland on Tuesday evening due to several cars trapped in tumbleweeds.

YakTriNews reports at 6:27 p.m., the Washington State Patrol announced via Twitter that drivers in the area should should use alternate routes.

Trooper Sarah Clasen tells KAPP-KVEW that at least 10 vehicles are trapped in a pile of tumbleweeds that stands up to 15 feet tall.

She said the road likely won’t be fully cleared until about 8:15 p.m. or later.

The Washington State Department of Transportation using snow plows to clear the scene.