Carlsbad Caverns' main elevators back in service

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — The main elevators at Carlsbad Caverns National Park are up and running following a long-awaited modernization project that saw repeated delays.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports the primary elevator system began operating Monday and officials are planning to decommission the backup system next year so it can be updated too.

The primary system went out of service in November 2015 when a motor shaft sheared off.

Work to repair and modernize the elevators was supposed to be done by Memorial Day but was delayed until June 15 due to additional work needed on the interior of the cars.

The project was delayed again when the cables created excessive noise, caused by unexpected vibrations.

Park Superintendent Doug Neighbor says the elevators should hold out for a least a decade without any problems.

Information from: Carlsbad Current-Argus, http://www.currentargus.com/