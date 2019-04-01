Career official raises concerns about WH security clearances

WASHINGTON (AP) — A career official in the White House security office says dozens of people in President Donald Trump's administration were granted access to classified information despite "disqualifying issues" in their backgrounds including concerns about foreign influence, drug use and criminal conduct.

The official, Tricia Newbold, says she compiled a list of at least 25 White House officials who were initially denied security clearances because of their backgrounds. But she says Trump aides overturned those decisions.

Newbold's allegations were laid out in a letter released Monday by Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform committee.

Cummings, a Democrat, has been investigating White House security clearances. He says he plans to issue subpoenas to White House officials as part of the probe.