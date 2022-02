WESTPORT — The fire department responded to half the amount of carbon monoxide calls in 2021 than in 2020, but officials are warning the danger is still there and can even lead to serious injury or death.

Deputy Chief Nick Marsan said the “significant decrease” is directly attributed to the fire department’s attempt to educate the community on the dangers of carbon monoxide as well as an increased focus on the importance of carbon monoxide detectors.

In 2020, the fire department responded to 234 carbon monoxide incidents. In the time frame between Jan. 1, 2021 to Feb. 7, 2022, the department responded to just 137 incidents, officials said.

“Carbon monoxide incidents are more common than you think, luckily they don’t all result in serious injury or death,” Marsan said.

The number of fatalities in Westport caused by carbon monoxide was not readily available.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that more than 70 people die each year nationally from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by portable generators, one of the leading causes of carbon monoxide.

Recently, the fire department put out a press release further warning residents of the dangers of carbon monoxide, especially in the winter months. According to the release, carbon monoxide poisoning occurs most often from November through February, with December being the highest month for incidents.

The warning comes on the heels of a Westport couple’s death just before Christmas.

Patricia and Jorgen Jensen, died on Dec. 22, 2021 after more than 60 years together. The death was ruled accidental and caused by exposure to carbon monoxide. Police believe that the source of the carbon monoxide could have been from a vehicle that was left on.

“Preliminarily, we believe that the source of the CO was a car that was accidentally left running. Again, no foul play was suspected, and the deaths are being investigated as accidental,” police officials said.

The investigation is still open.

“Dad will be remembered for his perpetually sunny outlook,” said Aline Maynard, the Jensens’ daughter. “He took such good care of Mom these past six years that she’s been in a wheelchair. He set an example of selflessness.”

“Mom will be remembered for her generosity,” she said. “She loved to find ways to help us when she came to visit.”

Marsan said carbon monoxide is an invisible odorless gas that forms when fuels like gasoline, natural gas, propane, wood, charcoal, and kerosene do not burn completely.

He said breathing carbon monoxide can deprive the body of oxygen, and may lead to illness, loss of consciousness and death.

“I think the point needs to be driven home that no home in any area of the world are exempt from this potential tragedy,” Marsan said. “Unfortunately Westporters themselves have experienced that tragedy associated with carbon monoxide poisoning.”

In an effort to prevent tragedies associated with carbon monoxide, the fire department has incorporated a multi-pronged effort to reduce risk within the community, specifically for vulnerable populations. Marsan said the department purchased 100 smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in early 2021 that they carried with them on calls to give out as needed.

He said the firefighters are trained to keep an eye out for faulty or missing detectors when in people’s homes for other, often unrelated, calls.

“This proves to be an extremely valuable practice, especially for our elderly and vulnerable population,” Marsan said. “While providing the incentive of a smoke or CO alarm at no cost, our efforts to reduce the risk have proven to be even more effective with our efforts to educate the public to be both aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide.”

“The absolute easiest way to avoid any type of injury or death to carbon monoxide poisoning is to have a carbon monoxide detector in your home,” he added.

He said a majority of the carbon monoxide calls the fire department responds to are because a resident’s detector is going off. The device detects the gas at a low level, giving the fire department the chance to evacuate residents, identify the source, mitigate the problem and remove the carbon monoxide.

Marsan said this is why the fire department encourages everyone to have and maintain a carbon monoxide detector.

“Generally speaking, carbon monoxide is not good for us at any level, but it could be part of the air and it won’t be a big problem,” he added. “Carbon monoxide becomes toxic when it reaches a level of about 35 parts per million or higher, especially if there’s continuous exposure over a long period of time.”

Marsan said after an hour, a person may develop flu-like symptoms such as a headache, a runny-nose or sore eyes. He said with a larger saturation a person can start to feel dizzy or begin to vomit in less than an hour. After three hours, carbon monoxide becomes life threatening — rendering someone unconscious and can “unfortunately lead to potential death.”

“The tragic reality is that most of these carbon monoxide poisonings and deaths are completely preventable,” Marsan said. “The most effective means of prevention in the home is a carbon monoxide alarm. Teach your family how carbon monoxide gas can harm you and what you can do to keep your family safe.”

