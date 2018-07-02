Carbon monoxide apparently kills 2 found dead on boat

FIRE ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Police say two people have been found dead of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning on a boat on Fire Island.

The victims were identified as 54-year-old Peter D'Ancona and 51-year-old Tina Sgambati, both of Moriches.

The two were found in a boat docked behind a restaurant in Cherry Grove Sunday afternoon.

The Suffolk County medical examiner is to determine the exact cause of deaths.