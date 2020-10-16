Car strikes restaurant in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police are investigating after a car slammed into a restaurant.

The accident happened Thursday night when the vehicle struck Aberlardo's Mexican Restaurant. KCCI-TV reported that police have not disclosed if anyone was hurt.

Pieces of the car were on the ground outside the restaurant, which is now boarded up. It's unclear when it will reopen.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.