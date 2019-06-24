Car smashes into Brooks Brothers window

Brooks Brothers on Main Street has boarded up their show window after a car hit it Sunday night. Taken June 24, 2019 in Westport, CT. Brooks Brothers on Main Street has boarded up their show window after a car hit it Sunday night. Taken June 24, 2019 in Westport, CT. Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Lynandro Simmons/Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Car smashes into Brooks Brothers window 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A Westport driver smashed their car into Brooks Brothers on Main Street on Sunday night.

On Sunday at 6:45 p.m. a Westport woman crashed her car into the show window of Brooks Brothers while trying to park.

According to police, the woman accidentally hit her gas pedal instead of the brakes causing her car to jump the curb and hit the window. There was front-end damage to the car, but no one was injured, police said.

The Fire Department also arrived to make sure there was no structural damage to the building.

Brooks Brothers is now open and the show window has since been boarded up.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com