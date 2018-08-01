Car runs over man lying in San Francisco parking garage





San Francisco police stand outside a residential parking garage ramp in the city's North Beach neighborhood where a man was fatally struck by a car on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. San Francisco police exit the residential parking garage ramp where a man was fatally struck by a car on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018 in the city's North Beach neighborhood. The man was apparently lying at the bottom of the ramp when a 74-year-old driver struck the man a his car entered the garage.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police say a driver fatally struck a man who was lying at the bottom of a parking garage ramp.

The San Francisco Police Department said Wednesday that a 74-year-old driver struck the victim while entering in a private garage around 7 a.m. in the city's North Beach neighborhood.

It's an area where many of San Francisco's homeless population find darkened commercial doorways, unlocked vehicles and other hidden nooks to sleep.

A body covered by a blanket at the bottom of the ramp was clearly visible to passing pedestrians Tuesday morning.

Police spokesman Robert Rueca said the victim has not been identified and officials don't know if he was homeless. Rueca said the medical examiner is performing an autopsy and police are testing the driver for drugs and alcohol.