Car plunges into lake, killing couple in Oakland County

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Two people died after their car plunged into a lake in Oakland County, police said.

The incident occurred Tuesday night at Terry Lake in Pontiac.

Divers from the sheriff's office recovered the bodies of a 69-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, about 20 feet from shore, The Oakland Press reported.

They lived in Pontiac. No other details were released.