Car in fatal Wisconsin crash linked to Illinois death

RAYMOND, Wis. (AP) — Authorities are linking a car involved in a fatal crash in southeastern Wisconsin to a suspicious death in Illinois.

Deputy Chief Mike Schultz of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department says the body of 24-year-old Destiny Tolodxi was found in Rockford, Illinois, around 4 p.m. Friday. Tolodxi was the owner of a car that crashed on Interstate 94 in Wisconsin's Racine County that morning.

The Journal Times reports a witness said a tire fell off the car, causing it to swerve. The car struck an excavator and burst into flames.

The driver was alone in the car and died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Authorities say the driver is a person of interest in Tolodxi's death. Authorities are trying to identify the driver, who was burned beyond recognition.

