Car hits SUV while passing big rig, killing 3 in Missouri

LADDONIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed when a car crashed head-on into a sport utility vehicle while its driver was attempting to pass a tractor-trailer in eastern Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the force of the collision then pushed the SUV into the rig Thursday afternoon on U.S. 54 about 2 miles (3 kilometers) south of the town of Laddonia. The car's 24-year-old driver was seriously injured and her passenger — 18-year-old Kyreoin Glispie, of Justice, Illinois — was pronounced dead at a hospital. Two people in the SUV died at the scene. The patrol identified them as 75-year-old Douglas Turner and 72-year-old Helen Turner, both of the Missouri town of Licking.

The rig sustained only moderate damage and was driven from the scene.