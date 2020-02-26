Car fire quickly extinguished on Merritt Parkway in Westport

Firefighters extinguish a car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Westport, Conn., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Firefighters extinguish a car fire on the Merritt Parkway in Westport, Conn., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department Photo: Contributed Photo / Westport Fire Department

WESTPORT — There were no injuries reported in a car fire Wednesday morning on the Merritt Parkway, according to fire officials.

The Westport Fire Department responded to a report of a car fire on the Merritt around 5:50 a.m. The vehicle was found on the parkway’s southbound lanes between Exit 41 and Exit 40.

As crews worked to extinguish the fire, the right southbound lane was closed to traffic. While firefighters worked to put out the fire, traffic was backed up in the area.

Fire officials said the fire was quickly put out and there was no report of injuries.