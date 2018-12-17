https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/Car-crashes-into-building-in-New-Haven-driver-13471798.php
Car crashes into building in New Haven, driver not found
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say they're searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a building in New Haven.
NBC Connecticut reports the Camaro hit a building in downtown Monday morning before hitting a tree. Police say no one was in the car when officers responded to the scene.
The crash happened at Grand and Front Street around 7 a.m. Authorities have not released any additional details.
