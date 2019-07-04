Car crashes into Los Angeles apartment building, kills mom

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say a mother sleeping in her bed with her daughter was killed when a car plowed into an apartment building in the South Los Angeles area.

KCBS-TV reports Los Angeles police say a car crashed into the building Wednesday, killing 45-year-old Nicole Marks.

Marks' 4-year-old daughter, who had been asleep in a bed with her, was hospitalized in stable condition.

Los Angeles Police Capt. Jon Pinto says the car hit the wall, which caused the fatal injury to the mother of four.

A 59-year-old woman who was behind the wheel and a 55-year-old man in the passenger seat of the car were taken to a hospital. Police say they were hurt, but not badly.

Investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.

