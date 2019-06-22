Capitol Watch: What didn't get done in 2019 session

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, lawmakers ended their 2019 session on Friday with a long list of progressive accomplishments but several high-profile bills didn't get a vote.

The list includes proposals to legalize and regulate recreational marijuana sales, permit paid surrogacy, eliminate criminal penalties for sex work and allow the terminally ill to request life-ending drugs from a physician.

Advocates for those issues say they'll spend the summer and fall building support for another attempt next year.

The session's biggest disappointment for many lawmakers was the failure of marijuana legalization. While there's broad support for legalization, lawmakers couldn't reach consensus on key details of the regulations.

Barring a special session, lawmakers are set to reconvene in Albany in January.