Capitol Watch: Pot heats up, Cuomo pondering Iowa?

In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, right, stands with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul during an an election night watch party hosted by the New York State Democratic Committee in New York. Democrats who gained new or expanded powers in state elections are gearing up for a left-leaning push on gun control, universal health care and legal marijuana. Meanwhile, some Republican legislatures that have cut taxes and limited union powers are adjusting to a new reality of needing to work with a Democratic governor. The midterm elections Tuesday, Nov. 6, increased Democratic relevance in state capitols that have been dominated by Republicans during the past decade.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government news, talk of legalizing recreational marijuana is heating up ahead of the 2019 session.

Lawmakers last week held hearings on the topic in Buffalo and Binghamton and advocates are planning for a big conference on legal pot next month.

Proposals to legalize, regulate and tax recreational marijuana are expected to loom large over next year's legislative session.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is dismissing a report that he has contacted Iowa Democrats about a potential run for president.

Cuomo was elected to a third term this month and has said he intends to serve a full four years. Cuomo told reporters this week that he intends to "stick with New York state."