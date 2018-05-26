Capitol Watch: Nixon undaunted; Sen. Felder targeted by Dems

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — In New York state government and political news, actress and activist Cynthia Nixon says she's a "viable candidate" for governor, while delegates at the Democratic convention on Long Island took aim at a state senator from Brooklyn who sides with Republicans.

Convention delegates earlier this week overwhelmingly voted for two-term incumbent Andrew Cuomo as the party's candidate for governor. Nixon now has to gather enough voter signatures from around the state to get a spot on the September Democratic primary ballot.

Nixon referred to herself as a "viable candidate who is really running hard for the Democratic nomination."

Meanwhile, convention delegates approved a mostly symbolic resolution casting Sen. Simcha (SIHM'-kuh) Felder out of the Democratic Party for his continued support of GOP leadership in the Senate.