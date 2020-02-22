Capitol Watch: Cuomo pushes for action on vaping, sick leave

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — NewYork’s governor is urging lawmakers to act swiftly on banning flavored electronic cigarettes and requiring paid sick leave.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo is using radio interviews and public appearances to argue those policy goals have the best chance of succeeding if the Legislature passes them as part of his $178 billion budget. It’s unclear whether lawmakers — who are facing a shorter-than-usual session ending June 3 — will pass the governor’s legislative agenda in the state budget due April 1 or instead move ahead on their own bills.

Here’s a look at proposals from the governor and lawmakers:

VAPING BAN

Cuomo and Democratic Sen. Brad Hoylman are both proposing to ban the sale of any flavored e-cigarettes, liquid nicotine or vapor products.

Nationally, more than 2,700 cases of vaping illness have been reported. There have been 64 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal officials have identified a thickening agent added to illicit THC vaping liquids as the culprit behind the “vast majority” of the lung injuries.

The rash of deaths and injuries has increased public awareness of the growing number of teenagers who vape addictive nicotine liquid and say they enjoy flavors ranging from mango to wintergreen.

Cuomo’s administration approved regulations last year to ban many flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products, but the vaping industry successfully sued to block them. The industry argues tobacco users looking to quit say they rely on e-liquid flavorings.

Cuomo’s administration says a state law would render the ongoing lawsuit moot.

The governor's bill and Hoylman’s are similar — both include menthol flavorings but would allow vaping liquid that tastes or smells like tobacco.

Hoylman's bill includes a fine up to $500, while Cuomo would impose a maximum $100 fine for each individual package of flavored vaping products.

Cuomo says lawmakers must quickly pass one of the bills. A spokesman for Democratic Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said lawmakers are interested in the ban and will discuss it.

Hoylman said the Assembly, Senate and the governor have been working out differences over the past several weeks, and said he's hopeful New York will soon join other states that have banned flavored e-cigarettes.

Both proposals would leave out tobacco products, though Hoylman is sponsoring another bill to extend the ban to all flavored tobacco, including menthol cigarettes.

The governor said all cigarettes would be illegal in a “perfect world.”

___

PAID SICK LEAVE

At least one million New Yorkers lack paid sick leave, and workers’ advocacy groups say this leads to part-time, low-income workers choosing between working while sick or fearing retribution from employers for taking an unpaid day off.

New York City has offered paid sick leave policies since 2014, while Westchester County has done so since last year.

Cuomo’s proposal would require all employers to provide paid or unpaid sick leave to their employees. Employers with at least 100 employees would provide seven days of paid sick leave each year and medium-sized businesses with at least five employees would provide five paid days per year. The smallest employers would offer employees five days of unpaid leave per year.

Lawmakers could also act on other paid sick leave proposals that have failed to pass so far.

Sen. Kevin Parker's bill would require all employers to provide paid sick leave that employees could use to care for themselves or others. Employees could earn one hour of paid leave for every 20 hours worked, and many could accrue up to 80 hours of paid sick leave. Small business employees would earn up to 40 hours.

The Democrat’s bill would also protect employers from seeking retribution against employees who use paid sick leave and allow the state to order employers to reinstate or provide backpay to employees.