Candidate for governor accused of disability discrimination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former worker for the Rhode Island State House has accused Republican gubernatorial candidate Patricia Morgan of disability discrimination.

According to the complaint filed June 28, Morgan violated Rachel Masciarelli's civil rights when she fired her from her job as a policy analyst in 2017.

Masciarelli says in her complaint that she suffers from depression, and she alleges Morgan told multiple people that she needed to be fired before she was covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Morgan has denied her claims, saying Masciarelli was instead fired due to her poor work ethic. Morgan says she never knew of the woman's disability.

Masciarelli is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages for lost income, back pay and attorney fees.