Candidate files lawsuit in effort to become Westport third selectman

WESTPORT — Libertarian first selectman candidate TJ Elgin has filed a lawsuit against the town, claiming he should be the rightful third selectman. The town attorney, though, says he isn’t “entitled” to that seat.
Elgin, who filed the lawsuit in Bridgeport Superior Court on Nov. 16, ran for first selectman against Republican Jennifer Tooker and Democrat Jonathan Steinberg during the Nov. 2 election. In total, he garnered 64 votes and came in third place. Tooker and her running mate Andrea Moore won the top spots with 4,237 votes. Steinberg and his running mate Candice Savin received 4,168 votes.