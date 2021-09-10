Candidate complains of stolen signs in Westport

3 1 of 3 Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 TJ Elgin / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





WESTPORT — A first selectman candidate is alleging that one of his campaign signs was stolen from a spot on the Post Road on Thursday, and that multiple other signs of his have been stolen.

On Thursday, first selectman candidate TJ Elgin and his running mate Louis D’Onofrio Jr. put out a press release stating that D’Onofrio observed a supporter of another candidate take down the sign on the Post Road and replace it with the other candidate’s sign. According to the release, it wasn’t the fist time something like this has happened.