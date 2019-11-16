Candidate: US intelligence, not Russians, exerted influence

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Republican congressional candidate in Maine says American intelligence agencies did more to influence the 2016 election than the Russians.

Former state Sen. Eric Brakey is doubling down on a tweet from earlier this month.

He tells the Sun Journal there’s nothing to indicate “Russian Facebook memes had any impact on the election.” He pointed to text messages critical of Republican Donald Trump between two FBI officials to suggest intelligence agencies were aligned with Democrat Hillary Clinton.

But Independent Sen. Angus King said there was “never a hint or leak” that intelligence officials were looking into ties between Trump’s campaign and Russian operatives until after the election.

Brakey is one of three Republicans seeking the opportunity to challenge Democratic Rep. Jared Golden in the 2nd Congressional District.