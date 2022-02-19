Canada police push back COVID protesters in bid to end siege ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED, Associated Press Feb. 19, 2022 Updated: Feb. 19, 2022 10:34 a.m.
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police resumed pushing back protesters on Saturday after arresting more than 100 and towing away vehicles in Canada’s besieged capital, and scores of trucks left under the pressure, raising authorities’ hopes for an end to the three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions.
Police in tactical gear quickly gained ground Saturday on the second full day of one of the biggest police enforcement actions in Canada’s history, with officers drawn from around the country. Authorities towed trucks overnight in the areas police had already taken in Ottawa's downtown core.
Written By
ROB GILLIES and ROBERT BUMSTED