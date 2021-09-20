Canada votes in pandemic election that could cost Trudeau ROB GILLIES, Associated Press Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 12:57 a.m.
New Democratic Party supporters use signs as rain shields as NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh greets people during a campaign stop in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, left, and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau speak during the federal election French-language leaders debate, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Gatineau, Que. Trudeau called the early election for Monday, Sept. 20 in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power.
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau makes a point during the federal election French-language leaders debate, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Gatineau, Quebec. Trudeau called the early election for Monday, Sept. 20 in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power.
Conservative leader Erin O'Toole speaks during the federal election French-language leaders debate, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Gatineau, Quebec. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the early election for Monday, Sept. 20 in hopes of winning a majority of seats in Parliament, but has faced criticism for calling a vote during a pandemic in order to cement his hold on power.
5 of5
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gambled on an early election in a bid to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but now faces the threat of being knocked from power in Canada's election on Monday.
Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is in a tight race with the rival Conservatives: It will likely win the most seats in Parliament, but still fail to get a majority, forcing it to rely on an opposition party to pass legislation.