Camped in Calais, migrants renew resolve to try for England DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Nov. 28, 2021 Updated: Nov. 28, 2021 4:49 a.m.
1 of23 A migrants makeshift camp is set up in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A migrant hangs his laundry on a fence in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
3 of23 Migrants belongings are hanged on a fence in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
4 of23 A migrant walks in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less 5 of23
6 of23 A migrant warms up his feet in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
7 of23 Tents are set up in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Migrants warm up around a fire in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
9 of23 A migrant sits in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less 10 of23
11 of23 Migrants protect their fire from the rain with a tent in a makeshift camp outside Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
12 of23 A migrants makeshift camp is set up in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
13 of23 A migrant buys goods in a makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 A pan lays on the floor in a makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 A migrant protects himself from the rain under a tarp in a makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Migrants gather next to fire in a makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
18 of23 A migrants makeshift camp is set up in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
19 of23 Volunteers from the "Refugee Community Kitchen" association prepare food in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less 20 of23
21 of23 A volunteer runs in a warehouse where associations helping migrants are gathered, in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
22 of23 A volunteer cuts wood in a warehouse where associations helping migrants are gathered, in Calais, northern France, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. At the makeshift camps outside Calais, migrants are digging in, waiting for the chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the news that at least 27 people died this week when their boat sank a few miles from the French coast. Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
CALAIS, France (AP) — At the makeshift camps in France near Calais and Dunkirk, migrants are digging in, waiting for their chance to make a dash across the English Channel despite the deaths of at least 27 people this week when their boat sank a few miles (kilometers) from the French coast.
Police have stepped up patrols in recent days and the weather has worsened, making this a bad time to attempt a crossing. But most migrants say the tragedy won’t prevent them from climbing into a flimsy inflatable boat packed with up to 50 people in hopes of reaching Britain.