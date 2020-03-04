Campa-Najjar advances in US House race, Issa is likely foe

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar advanced to the runoff for the U.S. House seat left vacant by the conviction and resignation of Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter, and his likely opponent in November is former longtime GOP Congressman Darrell Issa.

Campa-Najjar had about 34% of the 123,000 ballots counted Wednesday in the mainly San Diego County 50th District. Issa was second with about 25% and San Diego radio host Carl DeMaio, a Republican who sparred often with Issa during the primary, was third with 21%. There still were tens of thousands of ballots left to count.

Campa-Najjar issued a statement highlighting the distinctions between himself and Issa, who served more than 20 years in Congress from a neighboring seaside district. He still lives there, while Campa-Najjar grew up and lives in the 50th , a region of suburbs and farm towns east of San Diego that includes the city of Temecula in Riverside County.

Republicans have an 11-point registration edge, the largest margin for the party in any Southern California House district. Statewide the GOP holds just six of 53 House seats.

A political newcomer in 2018, Campa-Najjar came within 3 percentage points of defeating Hunter, who was under indictment on corruption charges. Hunter resigned in January after pleading guilty to misspending campaign funds. The former Marine held the seat for 11 years, taking it over from his father, Duncan L. Hunter Sr., who represented the area for 28 years.

“Last night we finally made history, as the only campaign in 40 years to win an election with a name other than Duncan Hunter," Campa-Najjar said in a statement where he called himself “the clear front-runner in the race."

“Don’t be fooled, this election is not a partisan showdown between the left and the right, but a clash between an East County outsider and Washington insider, a product of the working class versus a member of the political class, old versus new,"" he said. “Voters deserve an election where the focus is on them for a change, instead of negative attacks or desperate maneuvers from career politicians."

Issa has yet to comment on the results. In a statement Tuesday night, his campaign said: “The results aren’t complete yet but we believe what’s come in so far shows voters realize Darrell Issa is the conservative in the race who will help President Trump enact his agenda.”

The 31-year-old Campa-Najjar joined the Obama administration in 2013, selecting constituent letters for President Barack Obama to read. He later worked in public affairs in the Labor Department. After leaving Washington he started ACN Strategies, a marketing company.

Campa-Najjar has tacked more to the middle in the 2020 race than he did two years earlier. He touted his gun ownership and vowed to work on increasing affordable housing, cutting middle-class taxes, supporting veterans and protecting Medicare and Social Security. In 2018, he ran on a platform that focused on free college tuition based on merit and need and Medicare for all.

Issa and DeMaio had an especially fierce primary fight. They share similar agendas that support Trump's stands on issues such as stricter immigration enforcement and gun rights. Calling each other liars, they tried to make voters believe the other is not truly in step with the president, who did not endorse either candidate.

Issa built a national reputation and a became favorite within the GOP when he chaired the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee and served as the chief congressional antagonist to Obama. After narrowly winning reelection in 2016, Issa decided not to run again two years later in the 49th District where Democrats had been gaining ground for years.