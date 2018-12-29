Cambodian PM dedicates monument to his defeat of Khmer Rouge

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen has inaugurated a monument marking the 1998 end of the threat from the communist Khmer Rouge movement, which ruinously ruled the country in the late 1970s and then carried on a guerrilla war.

The monument just north of Phnom Penh is dedicated to what Hun Sen called his "Win-Win Policy," which saw the last two top Khmer Rouge leaders surrender in December 1998, eliminating it as a political force and security threat.

Hun Sen had once served with the Khmer Rouge, which seized power after a bloody 1970-75 civil war.

He defected in 1977 to Vietnam, whose invasion ousted the Khmer Rouge from power in 1979. In 1985, he became prime minister, and this year vowed to serve 10 more years in office.