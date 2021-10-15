Calmer winds aid firefighters battling California blaze Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 15, 2021 12:50 a.m.
1 of39 An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of39 Charred mailboxes lay on the scorched ground following a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of39 A photographer takes photos as wind whips embers from a tree burned by a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
4 of39 A helicopter drops water on a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 5 of39
6 of39 A helicopter flies over smoke rising from a wildfire during sunset Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
7 of39 An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
16 of39 An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning near a home Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of infernos. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
27 of39 County of Santa Barbara Fire Department firefighters extinguish a roadside fire next to train tracks off of the U.S. 101 highway Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a major highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raise risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
31 of39 A crew with the County of Santa Barbara Fire Department firefighters extinguishes walks along railroad tracks parallel to the U.S. 101 highway Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Goleta, Calif. A wildfire raging through Southern California coastal mountains threatened ranches and rural homes and kept a significant highway shut down Wednesday as the fire-scarred state faced a new round of dry winds that raised risk of flames. The Alisal Fire covered more than 22 square miles (57 square kilometers) in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara, and the number of firefighters was nearly doubled to 1,300, with more on the way. Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
39 of39
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A key Southern California highway closed for days because of a wildfire was reopened, but authorities warned that flames still posed a threat to remote properties in a coastal mountain range.
More than 1,300 firefighters aided by aircraft dumping water and fire retardant worked to box in the blaze that has chewed through more than 26 square miles (67 square kilometers) of chaparral and grass in the Santa Ynez Mountains west of Santa Barbara. Containment of the Alisal Fire was increased to 11% on Thursday evening.