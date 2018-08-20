https://www.westport-news.com/news/article/California-woman-dies-in-jet-ski-accident-on-13169920.php
California woman dies in jet ski accident on Colorado River
LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a California woman has died after the jet ski she was riding collided with a boat on the Colorado River near Laughlin, Nevada.
The name and hometown of the 43-year-old woman wasn't immediately released.
Witnesses reported the jet ski was traveling at a high rate of speed Sunday night when it struck the front of a rental jet boat near the buoy line at Davis Dam.
The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital in Bullhead City, Arizona.
Nevada Department of Wildlife officials say an autopsy will be performed on the woman as investigators attempt to determine the cause of the accident.
