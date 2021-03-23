California virus cases keep falling, more businesses reopen

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s improving coronavirus numbers continued their downward fall, leading to Tuesday’s announcement that much of the San Francisco Bay Area can reopen to a greater degree and that now 94% of the state’s population is out from under the most severe restrictions.
San Francisco, Marin and Santa Clara counties were among counties moving to less restrictive tiers in the state’s four-level system. The three joined neighboring Santa Mateo County as the latest Bay Area counties to move into California’s “moderate” tier for coronavirus restrictions, meaning restaurants and other businesses can serve more customers.