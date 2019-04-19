California teen swept to sea while boogie boarding

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rescuers have ended a search for an 18-year-old who was swept out to sea while boogie boarding with friends at a beach south of San Francisco.

Authorities dispatched two helicopters and boats after the teen's friends reported him missing on Thursday but called off the search after several hours due to rough waters and low visibility.

San Mateo County Sherriff's Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said Friday the teen, identified as a high school student from Hayward, California, was still missing.

Blankswade said the teen's friends called 911 after seeing him face down and unresponsive in the water about 15 yards off shore at a beach near Half Moon Bay.

The friends tried to save him but couldn't reach him because the water was too rough.