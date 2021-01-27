California storm raises risk of debris flows in burn areas

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A potent atmospheric river barreled ashore in Northern California, bringing downpours that threaten to unleash destructive debris flows from wildfire burn scars as well as heavy snow from blizzard conditions in the Sierra Nevada.
Evacuation orders were in effect Wednesday in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties around the area scorched by a complex of wildfires ignited by lightning last August. The state Office of Emergency Services positioned strike teams and task forces in five counties.