California restaurants sue over Berkeley’s natural gas ban

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — A California restaurant organization is suing Berkeley over its ban on natural gas, which is set to take effect in January.

The California Restaurant Association says in its lawsuit filed Thursday that many chefs use natural gas stoves and the city’s prohibition will crimp the San Francisco Bay Area’s reputation for international and fine cuisine.

In July, Berkeley became the first U.S. city to ban the installation of natural gas lines in new construction. Other cities are considering similar legislation to go electric in a bid to fight global warming.

But in a suit filed in U.S. District Court for Northern California, the restaurant industry says Berkeley’s ordinance conflicts with state and federal law.

The Berkeley city attorney’s office and mayor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.