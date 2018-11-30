California man unveils new smile after face transplant

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man whose suicide attempt left his face horribly disfigured had successful facial transplant surgery 18 months later — the shortest period between injury and surgery in U.S. history.

The Sacramento Bee reports Cameron Underwood of Yuba City, California had the operation in January. It took 25 hours and involved more than 100 medical staff.

Less than a year later, Underwood can speak intelligibly. He's golfing and has even gone skydiving.

The 26-year-old Underwood made his first public appearance Thursday at a news conference in NYU Langone Health center. He smiled and thanked medical staffers for giving him a second chance at life.

