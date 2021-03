SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man was arrested Tuesday on charges that he took kickbacks to steer new patients to sober living homes in a scheme known as “body brokering," authorities said.

Darius Moore, 27, of Santa Ana was arrested by the FBI and faces a federal charge of solicitation and receipt of payment for the alleged crime, the U.S. attorney's office said in a statement. He could face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.