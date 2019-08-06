California maker of fire protection spray sued for $5M

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A $5 million lawsuit has been filed against a Los Angeles County company that sells a product it contends helps protect homes from wildfires.

The Santa Barbara County district attorney and the Los Angeles city attorney sued Sunseeker Enterprises Monday for allegedly making false and misleading claims about its "SPF 3000 Clear Spray."

The spray is marketed as a protective coating for the outside of homes to enhance fire resistance.

The lawsuit alleges the product actually is "corrosive, volatile, and toxic" and its protection claims are unsubstantiated.

California has faced devastating wildfires in recent years. The suit says consumers who falsely believe their homes are protected could delay evacuating, putting lives at risk

Company founder James Moseley says the product works, has passed safety tests and has helped save homes.