California learns costly pandemic lesson about hospitals DON THOMPSON, Associated Press July 31, 2021 Updated: July 31, 2021 12:22 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California spent nearly $200 million to set up, operate and staff alternate care sites that ultimately provided little help when the state's worst coronavirus surge spiraled out of control last winter, forcing exhausted hospital workers to treat patients in tents and cafeterias.
It was a costly way to learn California's hospital system is far more elastic than was thought at the start of the pandemic. Through desperation and innovation, the system was able to expand enough to accommodate patients even during the dire surge that saw hospitalizations top 20,000 and nearly 700 people die weekly.