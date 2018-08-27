California lawmaker's appeal of misconduct finding denied

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly has denied an appeal by a former lawmaker of an investigation that found he sexually harassed a lobbyist in 2016.

Former Assemblyman Matt Dababneh had appealed the finding that he likely pushed the lobbyist into a bathroom at a party and masturbated in front of her.

Documents released by the Assembly Rules Committee on Monday say his appeal was reviewed and rejected.

Dababneh denies harassing the woman and is suing her for defamation. He resigned his Los Angeles-area seat last year after her allegations came to light.

Representatives for Dababneh did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawyer hired by the Assembly to investigate the allegation interviewed more than 50 witnesses. Dababneh says she did not interview some character witnesses he provided.